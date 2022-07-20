Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 154.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,875 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,368 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,249.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 715,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,546,000 after purchasing an additional 662,058 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,496,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after purchasing an additional 511,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,994,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,206,000 after purchasing an additional 375,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.55.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.