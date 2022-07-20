Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,309 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.