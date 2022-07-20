Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,439 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $178.69 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.