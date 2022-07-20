Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 8,482 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 0.8% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after buying an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

