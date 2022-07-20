Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,232 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

