Montis Financial LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Montis Financial LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in 3M by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

MMM stock opened at $131.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.69. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

