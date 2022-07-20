Morgan Stanley Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $90.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.80. 35,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,485,822. Oracle has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $194.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

