Morgan Stanley Lowers Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Price Target to $4.00

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Loyalty Ventures Trading Down 11.1 %

LYLT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. 24,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. Loyalty Ventures has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $98.95.

Insider Activity

Loyalty Ventures ( NASDAQ:LYLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $154.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.56 million. Loyalty Ventures’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Loyalty Ventures will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Rayner bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,947.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Loyalty Ventures

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

Featured Stories

