Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after buying an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,234 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:MS opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.06. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

