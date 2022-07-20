Morgan Stanley Raises Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $54.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 23,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,538. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,323,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,072,000 after purchasing an additional 488,130 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,428,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,623,000 after purchasing an additional 650,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,462,000 after acquiring an additional 93,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

