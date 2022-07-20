MTM Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $8,888,000. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $159.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.22 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

