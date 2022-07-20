MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 596,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.83. 36,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,550,334. The stock has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

