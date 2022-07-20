MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 442 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after buying an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,287,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.64. 4,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

