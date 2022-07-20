Murphy Oil’s (MUR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at MKM Partners

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

Insider Activity

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $1,769,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,713,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,793,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,498 shares of company stock worth $12,204,359. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

