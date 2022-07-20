Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,932 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $14,189,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE MPW opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.