Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 881 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $180.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.77 and its 200 day moving average is $217.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

