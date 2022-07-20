Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 881 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 3.2 %
JLL stock opened at $180.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.77 and its 200 day moving average is $217.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $275.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.33.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.