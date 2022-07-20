Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

