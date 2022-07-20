Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.98 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.0 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.