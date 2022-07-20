Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $750,203,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 88,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,723,000 after acquiring an additional 434,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.27.

CME Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $203.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.72.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

