Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,393 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. Analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

