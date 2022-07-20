Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 833 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.72 and its 200 day moving average is $116.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.74.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

