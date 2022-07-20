Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 17,910 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 752,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,910 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,823,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after buying an additional 158,984 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,537,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,722,000 after buying an additional 114,021 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Zuora by 57.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 933,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 342,095 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 824,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

