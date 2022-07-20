Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,899 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Eastern Bankshares worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.97. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

EBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,243.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

