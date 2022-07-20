My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Cap of $2.13 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $572,309.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00507970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022130 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001690 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

