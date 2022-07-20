My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Cap of $2.13 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $572,309.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00507970 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022130 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015524 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001690 BTC.
My DeFi Pet Coin Profile
My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.
Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet
Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.