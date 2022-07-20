National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in American Tower by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in American Tower by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in American Tower by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower Price Performance

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,429. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.