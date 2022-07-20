National Asset Management Inc. Has $7.77 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.81. 11,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,930. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average of $149.61.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

