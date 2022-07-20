National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.90. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

