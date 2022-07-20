National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,740 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,496 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.05.

TSLA stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $741.00. The stock had a trading volume of 434,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,544,780. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $707.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $861.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $767.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

