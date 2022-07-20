National Bank Financial Cuts Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$50.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$62.25 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDPYF. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 6.1 %

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $50.47.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

