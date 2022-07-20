National Bank Financial Cuts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$29.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWYUF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.09. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

