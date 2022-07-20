National Bankshares Lowers Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRR.UN. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$16.07. 83,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,125. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.08. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.32.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

