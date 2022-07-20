Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Up 35.7% in June

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Natura &Co Trading Down 0.0 %

Natura &Co stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. 50,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Natura &Co had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natura &Co will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

Natura &Co Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 12.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.