Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Up 35.7% in June

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Natura &Co Trading Down 0.0 %
Natura &Co stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. 50,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Natura &Co had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natura &Co will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Natura &Co
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.