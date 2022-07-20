Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Navios Maritime Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NM opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The company has a market cap of $37.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($2.19). Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 373.27% and a net margin of 18.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

About Navios Maritime

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.