Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

NMM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. 86,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,501. The company has a market capitalization of $700.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.48 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

