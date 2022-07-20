Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires 63,182 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $476,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.17. 16,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,983. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46.

