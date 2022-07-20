Nelson Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 7.0 %

DOCU traded up $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $68.57. 59,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,055. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

