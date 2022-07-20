Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $39.23 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $39,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614,080 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25.

