Nelson Capital Management LLC Invests $2.72 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,571 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 42,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,981. The company has a market capitalization of $188.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. UBS Group upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.29) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,743.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

