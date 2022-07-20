Nelson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 151,692 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 5,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $399,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,206,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $399,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,206,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,276,812 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $8.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.01. 62,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

