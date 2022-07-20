Nelson Capital Management LLC Purchases 563 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,845 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,986,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 177,574 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.39. 71,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,579. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.22 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

