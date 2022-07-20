Nelson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 28,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 383,180 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,929,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,718 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,834,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.00. The stock had a trading volume of 207,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average is $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $189.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

