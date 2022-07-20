Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after buying an additional 1,173,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after buying an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,100. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.01.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.18.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

