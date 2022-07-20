Nestree (EGG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.98 Million

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $25.78 million and $1.98 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,920.50 or 0.99874570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00042964 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00024193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001130 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nestree Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.