NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTES. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NTES opened at $90.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.76. NetEase has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $2,149,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

