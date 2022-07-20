Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $201.63, but opened at $214.87. Netflix shares last traded at $202.61, with a volume of 323,763 shares changing hands.

The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.40.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.