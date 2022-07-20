Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie lowered Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Netflix from $293.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.33.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $201.63 on Wednesday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

