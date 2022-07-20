Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Shares Up 4.6%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. 13,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 37,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 540 ($6.46) to GBX 450 ($5.38) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Network International alerts:

Network International Trading Up 4.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

Featured Articles

