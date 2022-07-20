Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Short Interest Down 23.7% in June

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NMRK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NMRK stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. 31,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,037. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.75. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Newmark Group Increases Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares in the company, valued at $86,850,470.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 329,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,054,233.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after buying an additional 1,986,921 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 163,752 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 533.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

