Nexo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.07 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $401.04 million and $29.07 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00003010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,726.60 or 0.99709307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Nexo Profile

NEXO is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.