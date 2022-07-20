NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the June 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NexTech AR Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

NEXCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 379,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,492. NexTech AR Solutions has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get NexTech AR Solutions alerts:

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 million. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 113.80% and a negative net margin of 143.13%. On average, analysts predict that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexTech AR Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTech AR Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.